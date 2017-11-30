|Tweet
Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo e Selena Gomez foram os reis do Instagram em 2017
Beyoncé conseguiu: a foto em que a diva aparece grávida é a mais curtida do Instagram em 2017. A imagem foi postada em fevereiro, e serviu para que ela anunciasse sua gravidez para os fãs. No total, a imagem já foi curtida 11,1 milhoes de vezes desde entao. O 2º lugar ficou com Cristiano Ronaldo e a foto após o nascimento de seus filhos gêmeos, que angariou 11 milhoes de curtidas. Em 3º veio Selena Gomez na cama do hospital ao lado de sua amiga, após ter passado por um transplante de rim – 10,3 milhoes de curtidas. Veja as 3 imagens abaixo. Nota da NME.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
