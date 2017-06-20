#CannesLions2017 | Os Leoes brasileiros em Creative Data, Cyber, Direct e Mobile

O Brasil fecha essa 3ª feira, dia 20 de junho, somando 71 Leoes na 64ª ediçao do Festival Internacional de Criatividade de Cannes. Abaixo você confere os prêmios brasileiros das categorias divulgadas hoje – Creative Data, Cyber, Direct e Mobile -, e aqui os outros Leoes que também já foram divulgados.

CREATIVE DATA

Prata – Powered by Respect, Instituto Rodrigo Mendes/TV Globo TV

Bronze – The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui

CYBER

Ouro – The Debut, Africa, Inbev (Budweiser)/ESPN

Prata – Nosferatu, AlmapBBDO, Getty Images

Prata – Nosferatu, AlmapBBDO, Getty Images

Bronze – The Debut, Africa, Inbev (Budweiser)/ESPN

Bronze – The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui

Bronze – The Voice of Art, Ogilvy, IBM

Bronze – The Debut, Africa, Inbev (Budweiser)/ESPN

DIRECT

Ouro – Price on the Jersey, DM9, Walmart

Ouro – The Colour of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui

Prata – Price on the Jersey, DM9, Walmart

Bronze – Anonymous Friend, JWT, Alcoólicos Anônimos

Bronze – Price on the Jersey, DM9, Walmart

MOBILE

Ouro – The never-ending forest app, David, Faber-Castell

Prata – Kiss the Kremlin, DM9, SSEX BBOX

Prata – Kiss the Kremlin, DM9, SSEX BBOX

Bronze – The Voice of Art, Ogilvy, IBM

Bronze – Kiss the Kremlin, DM9, SSEX BBOX

publicidade publicidade