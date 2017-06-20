|Tweet
#CannesLions2017 | Os Leoes brasileiros em Creative Data, Cyber, Direct e Mobile
O Brasil fecha essa 3ª feira, dia 20 de junho, somando 71 Leoes na 64ª ediçao do Festival Internacional de Criatividade de Cannes. Abaixo você confere os prêmios brasileiros das categorias divulgadas hoje – Creative Data, Cyber, Direct e Mobile -, e aqui os outros Leoes que também já foram divulgados.
CREATIVE DATA
Prata – Powered by Respect, Instituto Rodrigo Mendes/TV Globo TV
Bronze – The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui
CYBER
Ouro – The Debut, Africa, Inbev (Budweiser)/ESPN
Prata – Nosferatu, AlmapBBDO, Getty Images
Bronze – The Debut, Africa, Inbev (Budweiser)/ESPN
Bronze – The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui
Bronze – The Voice of Art, Ogilvy, IBM
Bronze – The Debut, Africa, Inbev (Budweiser)/ESPN
DIRECT
Ouro – Price on the Jersey, DM9, Walmart
Ouro – The Colour of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui
Prata – Price on the Jersey, DM9, Walmart
Bronze – Anonymous Friend, JWT, Alcoólicos Anônimos
Bronze – Price on the Jersey, DM9, Walmart
MOBILE
Ouro – The never-ending forest app, David, Faber-Castell
Prata – Kiss the Kremlin, DM9, SSEX BBOX
Bronze – The Voice of Art, Ogilvy, IBM
Bronze – Kiss the Kremlin, DM9, SSEX BBOX
