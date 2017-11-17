Ela criou 1 game para combater os pedidos para tocar em seu cabelo

Uma reclamaçao constante entre as mulheres negras é a de que as pessoas nao param de pedir para tocar em seus cabelos, achando-os ‘exóticos‘. É tao constante que uma desenvolvedora de games, a americana Momo Pixel, criou ‘Hair Nah‘, jogo em que é preciso lutar contra esse hábito. No game, você controla uma mulher negra que está atrasada para pegar um voo – no meio do caminho, porém, é preciso escapar das pessoas tentando tocar seu cabelo. A experiência é tao comum entre mulheres negras que o jogo levou várias delas a conversarem no Twitter sobre sua experiência com esses pedidos, que muitas vezes sao incômodos – veja alguns tuítes abaixo. Nota do Mashable.

Yo this game is fire, bc it highlights social issues in a real way (shouts out to those background comments that are a lil too real) AND I got to finally go to Havana, even if it was only pretend https://t.co/omo9pfWTlt #hairnah — Jordan Kira (@jordankira) November 15, 2017

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. 👏🏿 👏🏿 👏🏿 It's like something out of a nightmare but it's real life. Hair Nah. A new travel game about a black woman tired of people touching her hair. https://t.co/Vmu243wRk2 #hairnah — Eunice (@ewnndungu) November 16, 2017

Lol I can so relate. There must be something magical about afro ponies b/c every single white woman at my job tried to touch it. Words were said, and I don't regret it. Great job! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Qwassie (@Qwassie) November 16, 2017

My earliest memory was when I was 2yrs old and my sisters friends were "petting" my hair. I relate to this so much! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Jarryd Huntley 🔜✈️ Fantastic Arcade (@JarrydHuntley) November 15, 2017

My girlfriend of 5 years is half black with ✨amazing✨hair and the sheer AUDACITY of the old white women who touch her hair disturbs me. Like, WALKS UP FROM BEHIND NO WARNING audacity. Gives me chills. — Kelsomatic (@Kelsomatic) November 16, 2017

"Can I touch it?"

"Is it attached to your head?"

"So fluffy!"

😭

https://t.co/CvPPl0auiG #hairnah The black woman on the plane took me out pic.twitter.com/kNE1UbwO3f — Tatiana King Jones (@TatianaKing) November 16, 2017

