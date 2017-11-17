hair-nah-cab

Ela criou 1 game para combater os pedidos para tocar em seu cabelo

Uma reclamaçao constante entre as mulheres negras é a de que as pessoas nao param de pedir para tocar em seus cabelos, achando-os ‘exóticos‘. É tao constante que uma desenvolvedora de games, a americana Momo Pixel, criou ‘Hair Nah‘, jogo em que é preciso lutar contra esse hábito. No game, você controla uma mulher negra que está atrasada para pegar um voo – no meio do caminho, porém, é preciso escapar das pessoas tentando tocar seu cabelo. A experiência é tao comum entre mulheres negras que o jogo levou várias delas a conversarem no Twitter sobre sua experiência com esses pedidos, que muitas vezes sao incômodos – veja alguns tuítes abaixo. Nota do Mashable.

 

 

