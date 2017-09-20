blue-whale-hintze-1160-557

Museus de história e ciências de Londres travam ‘batalha épica’ no Twitter

É por essas coisas que nao se brinca com tuiteiros. Na última semana, o Museu de História Natural de Londres permitiu aos usuários que fizessem perguntas aos seus curadores. Um usuário perguntou: “quem venceria numa batalha entre a equipe do Museu de Ciências e a equipe do Museu de História Natural?“. O perfil do Museu de História respondeu: “nós temos dinossauros. Sem comparaçao“. Já o Museu de Ciências comentou: “o Museu de História Natural é cheio de fósseis velhos, mas nós temos robôs, um Spitfire e venenos antigos. Boom!“. Foi a senha para que começasse uma verdadeira ‘guerra’ entre os perfis dos 2 museus, cada um jogando na cara do outro o que eles possuem que pode ser usado num combate – vulcoes, peixes-vampiros, pterodáctilos e dragoes do mar do lado do Museu de História Natural, mísseis nucleares, motores, submarinos e impressoras 3D do lado do Museu de Ciências. Épico! Veja abaixo a ‘batalha’ completa. Notícia do The Independent.

 

publicidade

publicidade