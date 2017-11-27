New York Times é criticado após publicar perfil positivo sobre nazista

O New York Times está sendo criticado por todos os lados após publicar um perfil, digamos, excessivamente positivo de um neonazista no sábado (25). A matéria, assinada por Richard Fausset, pouco fala sobre sua ideologia de ódio. Em vez disso, foca em descrever Tony Hovater de maneira leve, como um fã da série ‘Seinfeld‘, considerado simpático pela vizinhança – e, para algumas pessoas, isso ajuda a normalizar neonazistas. Um tuite específico comparava o perfil de Hovater ao de um jovem negro desarmado morto pela polícia, também publicado pelo NYT, mas muito mais duro. Veja alguns tuites enfurecidos com a matéria logo abaixo. Notícia do A.V. Club.

This is infuriating. My god. https://t.co/IyhpEzRhzb — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 25, 2017

Did the Times even ASK the Normal Guy Who Loves Seinfeld And Hates All Non-White Races if he’d ever stolen a box of cigars, a crime punishable by execution? — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) November 25, 2017

the nyt reporter who profiled the ohio nazi basically confesses he didn't get much. and that the intvws didn't connect any dots for him. sometimes you gotta know when to kill a story. https://t.co/1VyuN0hNal pic.twitter.com/dRbte68N01 — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) November 25, 2017

There is a genre of profile journalism that lets the subject hang themselves by their own words. But sometimes the words are not obviously inaccurate enough to everyone that it's dangerous to just let them stand by themselves. This story is a total victory for an actual Nazi. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 25, 2017

If Jews really controlled the media as much as Nazis thought, we sure wouldn’t have as many bullshit Nazi puff pieces. — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) November 25, 2017

My favorite kind of Nazi puff piece is when the writer and the Nazi basically go on a date and the writer still thinks they're being impartial — Antifa del Norte (@EponymousKid) November 25, 2017

What the hell is this, @nytimes? This article does more to normalize neo-Nazism than anything I've read in a long time. https://t.co/btyFyujkh6 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 25, 2017

"now the nazi hopes his ideas will go mainstream," writes the important mainstream newspaper, in a sugar-light profile that goes down like a poisoned meringue — Talia Chanukah Hanukkah Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) November 25, 2017

This Cuddly Nazi Is Full Of Candy, Here Are His Adorable Views — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) November 25, 2017

Every boring Nazi profile is just a boring hipster profile from 10 years ago with Nazi shit thrown in. — chris person (@Papapishu) November 25, 2017

You know who had nice manners? The Nazi who shaved my uncle Willie's head before escorting him into a cement chamber where he locked eyes with children as their lungs filled with poison and they suffocated to death in agony. Too much? Exactly. That's how you write about Nazis. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) November 25, 2017

