New York Times é criticado após publicar perfil positivo sobre nazista

O New York Times está sendo criticado por todos os lados após publicar um perfil, digamos, excessivamente positivo de um neonazista no sábado (25). A matéria, assinada por Richard Fausset, pouco fala sobre sua ideologia de ódio. Em vez disso, foca em descrever Tony Hovater de maneira leve, como um fã da série ‘Seinfeld‘, considerado simpático pela vizinhança – e, para algumas pessoas, isso ajuda a normalizar neonazistas. Um tuite específico comparava o perfil de Hovater ao de um jovem negro desarmado morto pela polícia, também publicado pelo NYT, mas muito mais duro. Veja alguns tuites enfurecidos com a matéria logo abaixo. Notícia do A.V. Club.

 

