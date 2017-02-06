Todos os comerciais do Super Bowl LI, por ordem de exibiçao – veja aqui

Senta que lá vem comercial – todos os comerciais veiculados no Super Bowl LI, final do campeonato de futebol americano da NFL, exibido na noite deste domingo, dia 05 de fevereiro. Maior palco da publicidade mundial, os intervalos do Super Bowl sao quase tao festejados quanto o próprio jogo. Este ano, várias marcas abordaram temas como diversidade, inclusao e imigraçao, entre elas Airbnb, Audi e Budweiser, que figuram entre as que mais geraram buzz no Twitter com suas mensagens. O comercial, no entanto, que mais gerou mençoes no Twitter foi o trailer da Netflix para ‘Stranger Things’, com 307.000 tuites entre as 18:30 e as 23:00 (ET). Em 2º lugar ficou a T-Mobile, que conseguiu 91.700 tuites com seus 4 comerciais veiculados durante o jogo, e em 3º a Mr Clean, com o comercial que mostra como homens ficam sexy quando fazem as tarefas domésticas. Com informaçoes do Business Insider.

Intel — Brady Everyday



World of Tanks — Teensy House Buyers



World of Tanks — Real Awful Moms



Airbnb — We Accept



Lifewtr — Inspiration Drops



GoDaddy — Good Morning



American Petroleum Institute — Power Past



Busch — BUSCHHHHH



Skittles — Romance



Mobile Strike — Arnold’s One Liners



H&R Block — Watson



Michelin — I Need You



Avocados From Mexico — Secret Society



Google Home — Coming Home



Wendy’s — Cold Storage



Trailer de “The Fate of the Furious”



Squarespace — Calling JohnMalkovich.com



TurboTax — Humpty Hospital



Lexus — Man and Machine



Alfa Romeo — Dreams



Michelob — Our Bar



Febreze — Halftime Bathroom Break



WeatherTech — Tech Team



Coca-Cola — Love Story



Hulu — Trailer de “The Handmaid’s Tale”



Tide — Bradshaw Stain



Sprint — Extreme Measures



Bai — Bai Bai Bai



Trailer de “Transformers: The Last Night”



Honda — Yearbooks



NFL — Virtual Player



T-Mobile — #UnlimitedMoves



Trailer de “Logan”



Trailer de “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”



Buick — Not so Peewee Football



Wonderful Pistachios — Ernie Gets Physical



NFL — Super Bowl Baby Legends



CenturyLink — Coast to Coast



KeyBank — Looking For More



84 Lumber — The Journey Begins



Yellow Tail — Kangaroo



Comcast/XFINITY — Everyday Awesome



NFL — Inside These Lines



Alfa Romeo — Dear Predictable



Trailer de “Baywatch”



Trailer de “A Cure For Wellness”



NFL — “Future of Football: Impact”



FIJI Water — Nature’s Gift



Battle of Evony



Trailer de “The Walking Dead”



Netflix — Trailer de “Stranger Things”



Kia — Hero’s Journey



It’s A 10 Haircare — Great Hair



T-Mobile — #BagOfUnlimited



Persil ProClean — Power of Clean



Budweiser — Born the Hard Way



Snickers — Ruined Commercial



Audi — Daughter



Mr Clean — “Cleaner of Your Dreams”



Tide — Bradshaw Stain (Part II)



Samsung Mobile — Feel The Raid



KFC — Colonel vs. Colonel



Sprite — LeBron James Eats His Tacos With His



Alfa Romeo — Mozzafiato



Mercedes Benz — “Easy Driver”



T-Mobile — Punished



NFL — Shoes



Nintendo — Switch



Bud Light — Ghost Spuds



Wix.com — Restaurant



Amazon Echo — Finger Lick



King’s Hawaiian — False Cabinet



Amazon Echo — My Girl



Turkish Airlines — Wonder



Amazon Echo — Buster



