Todos os comerciais do Super Bowl LI, por ordem de exibiçao – veja aqui

Senta que lá vem comercial – todos os comerciais veiculados no Super Bowl LI, final do campeonato de futebol americano da NFL, exibido na noite deste domingo, dia 05 de fevereiro. Maior palco da publicidade mundial, os intervalos do Super Bowl sao quase tao festejados quanto o próprio jogo. Este ano, várias marcas abordaram temas como diversidade, inclusao e imigraçao, entre elas Airbnb, Audi e Budweiser, que figuram entre as que mais geraram buzz no Twitter com suas mensagens. O comercial, no entanto, que mais gerou mençoes no Twitter foi o trailer da Netflix para ‘Stranger Things’, com 307.000 tuites entre as 18:30 e as 23:00 (ET). Em 2º lugar ficou a T-Mobile, que conseguiu 91.700 tuites com seus 4 comerciais veiculados durante o jogo, e em 3º a Mr Clean, com o comercial que mostra como homens ficam sexy quando fazem as tarefas domésticas. Com informaçoes do Business Insider.

Intel — Brady Everyday

World of Tanks — Teensy House Buyers

World of Tanks — Real Awful Moms

Airbnb — We Accept

Lifewtr — Inspiration Drops

GoDaddy — Good Morning

American Petroleum Institute — Power Past

Busch — BUSCHHHHH

Skittles — Romance

Mobile Strike — Arnold’s One Liners

H&R Block — Watson

Michelin — I Need You

Avocados From Mexico — Secret Society

Google Home — Coming Home

Wendy’s — Cold Storage

Trailer de “The Fate of the Furious”

Squarespace — Calling JohnMalkovich.com

TurboTax — Humpty Hospital

Lexus — Man and Machine

Alfa Romeo — Dreams

Michelob — Our Bar

Febreze — Halftime Bathroom Break

WeatherTech — Tech Team

Coca-Cola — Love Story

Hulu — Trailer de “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Tide — Bradshaw Stain

Sprint — Extreme Measures

Bai — Bai Bai Bai

Trailer de “Transformers: The Last Night”

Honda — Yearbooks

NFL — Virtual Player

T-Mobile — #UnlimitedMoves

Trailer de “Logan”

Trailer de “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Buick — Not so Peewee Football

Wonderful Pistachios — Ernie Gets Physical

Michelob — Our Bar

NFL — Super Bowl Baby Legends

CenturyLink — Coast to Coast

KeyBank — Looking For More

84 Lumber — The Journey Begins

Yellow Tail — Kangaroo

Comcast/XFINITY — Everyday Awesome

NFL — Inside These Lines

Alfa Romeo — Dear Predictable

T-Mobile — Punished

Trailer de “Baywatch”

Trailer de “A Cure For Wellness”

NFL — “Future of Football: Impact”

FIJI Water — Nature’s Gift

Battle of Evony

Trailer de “The Walking Dead”

Netflix — Trailer de “Stranger Things”

Kia — Hero’s Journey

It’s A 10 Haircare — Great Hair

T-Mobile — #BagOfUnlimited

Persil ProClean — Power of Clean

Budweiser — Born the Hard Way

Snickers — Ruined Commercial

Audi — Daughter

Mr Clean — “Cleaner of Your Dreams”

Tide — Bradshaw Stain (Part II)

Samsung Mobile — Feel The Raid

KFC — Colonel vs. Colonel

Sprite — LeBron James Eats His Tacos With His

Alfa Romeo — Mozzafiato

Mercedes Benz — “Easy Driver”

T-Mobile — Punished

NFL — Shoes

Nintendo — Switch

Bud Light — Ghost Spuds

Wix.com — Restaurant

Amazon Echo — Finger Lick

King’s Hawaiian — False Cabinet

Amazon Echo — My Girl

Turkish Airlines — Wonder

Amazon Echo — Buster

