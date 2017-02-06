|Tweet
Todos os comerciais do Super Bowl LI, por ordem de exibiçao – veja aqui
Senta que lá vem comercial – todos os comerciais veiculados no Super Bowl LI, final do campeonato de futebol americano da NFL, exibido na noite deste domingo, dia 05 de fevereiro. Maior palco da publicidade mundial, os intervalos do Super Bowl sao quase tao festejados quanto o próprio jogo. Este ano, várias marcas abordaram temas como diversidade, inclusao e imigraçao, entre elas Airbnb, Audi e Budweiser, que figuram entre as que mais geraram buzz no Twitter com suas mensagens. O comercial, no entanto, que mais gerou mençoes no Twitter foi o trailer da Netflix para ‘Stranger Things’, com 307.000 tuites entre as 18:30 e as 23:00 (ET). Em 2º lugar ficou a T-Mobile, que conseguiu 91.700 tuites com seus 4 comerciais veiculados durante o jogo, e em 3º a Mr Clean, com o comercial que mostra como homens ficam sexy quando fazem as tarefas domésticas. Com informaçoes do Business Insider.
Intel — Brady Everyday
World of Tanks — Teensy House Buyers
World of Tanks — Real Awful Moms
Airbnb — We Accept
Lifewtr — Inspiration Drops
GoDaddy — Good Morning
American Petroleum Institute — Power Past
Busch — BUSCHHHHH
Skittles — Romance
Mobile Strike — Arnold’s One Liners
H&R Block — Watson
Michelin — I Need You
Avocados From Mexico — Secret Society
Google Home — Coming Home
Wendy’s — Cold Storage
Trailer de “The Fate of the Furious”
Squarespace — Calling JohnMalkovich.com
TurboTax — Humpty Hospital
Lexus — Man and Machine
Alfa Romeo — Dreams
Michelob — Our Bar
Febreze — Halftime Bathroom Break
WeatherTech — Tech Team
Coca-Cola — Love Story
Hulu — Trailer de “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Tide — Bradshaw Stain
Sprint — Extreme Measures
Bai — Bai Bai Bai
Trailer de “Transformers: The Last Night”
Honda — Yearbooks
NFL — Virtual Player
T-Mobile — #UnlimitedMoves
Trailer de “Logan”
Trailer de “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Buick — Not so Peewee Football
Wonderful Pistachios — Ernie Gets Physical
Michelob — Our Bar
NFL — Super Bowl Baby Legends
CenturyLink — Coast to Coast
KeyBank — Looking For More
84 Lumber — The Journey Begins
Yellow Tail — Kangaroo
Comcast/XFINITY — Everyday Awesome
NFL — Inside These Lines
Alfa Romeo — Dear Predictable
T-Mobile — Punished
Trailer de “Baywatch”
Trailer de “A Cure For Wellness”
NFL — “Future of Football: Impact”
FIJI Water — Nature’s Gift
Battle of Evony
Trailer de “The Walking Dead”
Netflix — Trailer de “Stranger Things”
Kia — Hero’s Journey
It’s A 10 Haircare — Great Hair
T-Mobile — #BagOfUnlimited
Persil ProClean — Power of Clean
Budweiser — Born the Hard Way
Snickers — Ruined Commercial
Audi — Daughter
Mr Clean — “Cleaner of Your Dreams”
Tide — Bradshaw Stain (Part II)
Samsung Mobile — Feel The Raid
KFC — Colonel vs. Colonel
Sprite — LeBron James Eats His Tacos With His
Alfa Romeo — Mozzafiato
Mercedes Benz — “Easy Driver”
T-Mobile — Punished
NFL — Shoes
Nintendo — Switch
Bud Light — Ghost Spuds
Wix.com — Restaurant
Amazon Echo — Finger Lick
King’s Hawaiian — False Cabinet
Amazon Echo — My Girl
Turkish Airlines — Wonder
Amazon Echo — Buster
