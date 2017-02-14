|Tweet
Voltou atrás – Playboy terá novamente mulheres nuas, quer “resgatar identidade”
Nao durou muito. Em março do ano passado, a Playboy dos EUA deixou de publicar fotos de mulheres nuas em suas páginas. Cooper Hefner, filho de Hugh Hefner e, desde julho de 2016, CCO da revista, anunciou nesta 2ª feira que “estamos resgatando nossa identidade e reivindicando quem nós somos.” Segundo Cooper, a forma como a revista mostrava a nudez era ultrapassado, mas livrar-se dela completamente foi um erro. “A nudez nunca foi o problema porque nudez nao é um problema”, declarou. A Playboy de março/abril será a 1ª a trazer fotos de mulheres nuas novamente. Na capa, Elizabeth Elam, que a publicaçao descreve como “um improvável amálgama de calor, espírito indomável e óbvia beleza.” Para o BuzzFeed, a reintroduçao da nudez vem num momento crítico para a identidade da Playboy, já que a internet tornou os ‘nudes’ amplamente acessíveis e, na maioria das vezes, gratuitos.
— Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) 13 de fevereiro de 2017
@PLAYBOY MARCH/APRIL ISSUE! Not only am I excited and honored to be on the cover of an iconic magazine that has historically encouraged the dialogue of important social issues while standing on the right side of history; I’m so excited to be on the cover of this specific issue! If you know me you know I have always been team #freethenipple. Women’s bodies have always been a topic of conversation. We can be over sexualized and we can be made to feel ashamed of our bodies. I’ve never subscribed to those narratives and this issue of Playboy celebrates that. Naked really is normal. On top of that Playboy has always put a person behind the face. I was so excited to talk about things that are important to me, and read them echoed through out the issue. Me and Van Jones in the same magazine?! Come on!! All of this while being some of the nicest/coolest people I’ve gotten a chance to work with. Thank you @gavinbondphotography for capturing these pictures, thank you @thisannaisbananas for capturing me in words and thank you to @deacsy and everyone at playboy who had a hand in this issue! 🐰💛 #nakedisnormal
