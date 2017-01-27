|Tweet
Boneca de ‘A Bela e A Fera’ parecia Justin Bieber – agora finalmente tem o rosto de Emma Watson
Bonecas inspiradas em personagens do cinema geralmente têm um problema – nao se parecem em nada com a personagem em questao. O exemplo mais recente é a boneca inspirada na Bela, de ‘A Bela e a Fera’, interpretada por Emma Watson. Ficou tao esquisito que muita gente chegou a comparar o brinquedo com Justin Bieber. Foi entao que Noel Cruz, expert em pintura de bonecas, resolveu fazer jus à beleza de Watson e refazer o rosto da boneca da Disney. O resultado final dispensa comentários; confira nos vídeos abaixo. A boneca de Cruz está sendo leiloada no eBay, onde o lance atual é de USD 3.200, cerca de R$ 10 mil (!). Saiu no Neatorama.
Work in Progress – Custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll
Work in Progress – Custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll
Custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll…just a few more finishing touches to the hair.
A tale of two heads – before and after Custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll
Now on ebay: Three day auction ends Sunday January 29th at 6:30 pm PST Custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll
