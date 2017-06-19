#CannesLions2017 | Os finalistas brasileiros em Creative Data, Direct e Mobile

Nessa 2ª feira, dia 19, foram revelados os finalistas do Cannes Lions nas categorias Creative Data, Direct e Mobile. Abaixo você confere as peças brasileiras selecionadas, sempre na ordem Peça, Agência, Anunciante. Trabalhos que aparecem repetidos sao finalistas em mais de 1 subcategoria dentro da categoria principal.

CREATIVE DATA

The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui

City Watch, Grey, SulAmérica

The Corruption Converter, FCB, Estadao

Powered by Respect, Instituto Rodrigo Mendes/TV Globo

DIRECT

Whopper Exchange, AKQA, Burger King

Price on the Jersey, DM9, Walmart

Ocean Dildos, Africa, MTV

Nosferatu, AlmapBBDO, Getty Images

Anonymous Friend, JWT, Alcoólicos Anônimos

Foot Type Test Ad, Neogama, Asics

VR Vaccine, Ogilvy, Laboratórios Hermes Pardini

The Cliché, Publicis, Heineken

The Voice of Art, Ogilvy, IBM

Shot on a Phone, Y&R, Greenpeace

The Colour of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui

MOBILE

The never-ending forest app, David, Faber Castell

Woman Interrupted, BETC, Woman Interrupted

The Image Test, Master, Governo do Paraná

Products of Tomorrow, Africa, The Nature Conservancy

The never-ending forest app, David, Faber Castell

