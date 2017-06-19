|Tweet
#CannesLions2017 | Os finalistas brasileiros em Creative Data, Direct e Mobile
Nessa 2ª feira, dia 19, foram revelados os finalistas do Cannes Lions nas categorias Creative Data, Direct e Mobile. Abaixo você confere as peças brasileiras selecionadas, sempre na ordem Peça, Agência, Anunciante. Trabalhos que aparecem repetidos sao finalistas em mais de 1 subcategoria dentro da categoria principal.
CREATIVE DATA
The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui
City Watch, Grey, SulAmérica
The Corruption Converter, FCB, Estadao
Powered by Respect, Instituto Rodrigo Mendes/TV Globo
DIRECT
Whopper Exchange, AKQA, Burger King
Price on the Jersey, DM9, Walmart
Ocean Dildos, Africa, MTV
Nosferatu, AlmapBBDO, Getty Images
Anonymous Friend, JWT, Alcoólicos Anônimos
Foot Type Test Ad, Neogama, Asics
VR Vaccine, Ogilvy, Laboratórios Hermes Pardini
The Cliché, Publicis, Heineken
The Voice of Art, Ogilvy, IBM
Shot on a Phone, Y&R, Greenpeace
MOBILE
The never-ending forest app, David, Faber Castell
The Voice of Art, Ogilvy, IBM
Woman Interrupted, BETC, Woman Interrupted
The Image Test, Master, Governo do Paraná
Products of Tomorrow, Africa, The Nature Conservancy
Kiss the Kremlin, DM9, SSEX BBOX
