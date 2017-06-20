|Tweet
#CannesLions2017 | Shortlists brasileiros em mais 5 categorias, acesse aqui
Nessa 3ª feira foram divulgados os shortlists das categorias Design, Entertainment, Entertainment Lions for Music, Media e Product Design. Abaixo você confere os trabalhos brasileiros selecionados, sempre na ordem Peça, Agência, Anunciante – peças que aparecem repetidas sao finalistas em mais de 1 subcategoria dentro da categoria principal.
DESIGN
Stone Milk, FCB, Clube de Criaçao
Favelagrafia, NBS, Apple
Shoe Sole City, Y&R, Norte Marketing Esportivo
Made of Brazilian Summer, AlmapBBDO, Havaianas
The Corruption Converter, FCB, Estadao
The Corruption Converter, FCB, Estadao
The Colour of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui
The Every Drop Counts Cone, Y&R, MV Grupo
Identidade Visual, W+K, W+K
Favelagrafia, NBS, Apple
Shoe Sole City, Y&R, Norte Marketing Esportivo
Made of Brazilian Summer, AlmapBBDO, Havaianas
The Never-Ending Forest App, David, Faber-Castell
The Unlike Hero, Vetor Zero, Interface
ENTERTAINMENT
More Than 70%, JWT, Instituto Azmina
On Hold Music Festival, Grey, Reclame Aqui
More Than 70%, JWT, Instituto Azmina
Olympic Moms, Grey, P&G
Sounds Of Conquest, nova/sb, CAIXA
The Debut, Africa, Budweiser/ESPN
Sounds Of Conquest, nova/sb, CAIXA
The Debut, Africa, Budweiser/ESPN
Xuxa and the Missing Child, Soko, Netflix
More Than 70%, JWT, Instituto Azmina
Rio 2016 Paralympic Opening Ceremony, SR Com, Comitê Olímpico Rio 2016
Favelagrafia, NBS, Apple
The Debut, Africa, Budweiser/ESPN
Sounds Of Conquest, nova/sb, CAIXA
The Debut, Africa, Budweiser/ESPN
The Cliché, Publicis, Heineken
ENTERTAINMENT LIONS FOR MUSIC
On Hold Music Festival, Grey, Reclame Aqui
Unforgettable Songs, Isobar, Mares Films
More Than 70%, JWT, Instituto Azmina
Evidence Car, Casa Digital Rio de Janeiro, 112/111 Song
Parkinsounds, Havas Life, Teva Neuroscience
Aldofeat.me, W+K, Aldo The Band
MEDIA
The Cliché, Publicis, Heineken
Test Drive Take Over, Grey, Volvo
The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui
Zombie Prank, David, Coca-Cola
Inequality Court, Africa, ESPN
Foot Type Test Ad, Neogama, Asics
Let’s Change the Numbers, New360, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube e ONG Azmina
The Cliché, Publicis, Heineken
The Fantastic Problem Solving Machine, Z+, AACD
Invisible Sexism, FCB, Estadao
The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui
Theater for All Ears, LBTM, Samsung
The Rewearable Dress, Y&R, Santa Casa de Misericórdia
Kiss the Kremlin, DM9, SSEX BBOX
The Color of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui
City Watch, Grey, SulAmérica
The Debut, Africa, Inbev
PRODUCT DESIGN
Confetti Prosthetic Leg Cover, Furf Design Studio, Ethnos/ Confetti
Confetti Prosthetic Leg Cover, Furf Design Studio, Ethnos/ Confetti
Getty Pen Project, AlmapBBDO, Getty Images
Vegetable Insecticide,Y&R, Casa Orgânica
Ocean Dildos, Africa, MTV
