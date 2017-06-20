#CannesLions2017 | Shortlists brasileiros em mais 5 categorias, acesse aqui

Nessa 3ª feira foram divulgados os shortlists das categorias Design, Entertainment, Entertainment Lions for Music, Media e Product Design. Abaixo você confere os trabalhos brasileiros selecionados, sempre na ordem Peça, Agência, Anunciante – peças que aparecem repetidas sao finalistas em mais de 1 subcategoria dentro da categoria principal.

DESIGN

Stone Milk, FCB, Clube de Criaçao

Favelagrafia, NBS, Apple

Shoe Sole City, Y&R, Norte Marketing Esportivo

Made of Brazilian Summer, AlmapBBDO, Havaianas

The Corruption Converter, FCB, Estadao

The Colour of Corruption, Grey, Reclame Aqui

The Every Drop Counts Cone, Y&R, MV Grupo

Identidade Visual, W+K, W+K

The Never-Ending Forest App, David, Faber-Castell

The Unlike Hero, Vetor Zero, Interface

ENTERTAINMENT

More Than 70%, JWT, Instituto Azmina

On Hold Music Festival, Grey, Reclame Aqui

Olympic Moms, Grey, P&G

Sounds Of Conquest, nova/sb, CAIXA

The Debut, Africa, Budweiser/ESPN

Xuxa and the Missing Child, Soko, Netflix

Rio 2016 Paralympic Opening Ceremony, SR Com, Comitê Olímpico Rio 2016

Favelagrafia, NBS, Apple

The Cliché, Publicis, Heineken

ENTERTAINMENT LIONS FOR MUSIC

On Hold Music Festival, Grey, Reclame Aqui

Unforgettable Songs, Isobar, Mares Films

More Than 70%, JWT, Instituto Azmina

Evidence Car, Casa Digital Rio de Janeiro, 112/111 Song

Parkinsounds, Havas Life, Teva Neuroscience

Aldofeat.me, W+K, Aldo The Band

MEDIA

The Cliché, Publicis, Heineken

Test Drive Take Over, Grey, Volvo

Zombie Prank, David, Coca-Cola

Inequality Court, Africa, ESPN

Foot Type Test Ad, Neogama, Asics

Let’s Change the Numbers, New360, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube e ONG Azmina

The Fantastic Problem Solving Machine, Z+, AACD

Invisible Sexism, FCB, Estadao

Theater for All Ears, LBTM, Samsung

The Rewearable Dress, Y&R, Santa Casa de Misericórdia

Kiss the Kremlin, DM9, SSEX BBOX

City Watch, Grey, SulAmérica

The Debut, Africa, Inbev

PRODUCT DESIGN

Confetti Prosthetic Leg Cover, Furf Design Studio, Ethnos/ Confetti

Getty Pen Project, AlmapBBDO, Getty Images

Vegetable Insecticide,Y&R, Casa Orgânica

Ocean Dildos, Africa, MTV

