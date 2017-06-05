londres-ataques-terroristas-pint

Homem fugindo de ataque terrorista com cerveja na mao vira símbolo improvável de resistência

Nao sao só os brasileiros que conseguem enxergar um pouco de luz em meio à sombria perspectiva das tragédias. Depois dos recentes ataques terroristas que deixaram pelo menos 10 mortos e cerca de 50 pessoas feridas em Londres, no último sábado, uma foto inusitada ganhou destaque nas redes sociais. A imagem mostra um grupo de pessoas correndo da cena de terror – entre eles um homem com um copo de cerveja na mao. A foto já foi retuitada mais de 36 mil vezes. Segundo o Mashable, o jovem virou uma espécie de “herói da internet”. Já o The Independent diz que as pessoas estao se identificando com a imagem porque ela traz “um pouco de normalidade a um dia horrível”.

