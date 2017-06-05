|Tweet
Homem fugindo de ataque terrorista com cerveja na mao vira símbolo improvável de resistência
Nao sao só os brasileiros que conseguem enxergar um pouco de luz em meio à sombria perspectiva das tragédias. Depois dos recentes ataques terroristas que deixaram pelo menos 10 mortos e cerca de 50 pessoas feridas em Londres, no último sábado, uma foto inusitada ganhou destaque nas redes sociais. A imagem mostra um grupo de pessoas correndo da cena de terror – entre eles um homem com um copo de cerveja na mao. A foto já foi retuitada mais de 36 mil vezes. Segundo o Mashable, o jovem virou uma espécie de “herói da internet”. Já o The Independent diz que as pessoas estao se identificando com a imagem porque ela traz “um pouco de normalidade a um dia horrível”.
People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn’t spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits! pic.twitter.com/ceeaH0XxeX
— Howard Mannella (@hmannella) 3 de junho de 2017
And at London prices, you wouldn’t want to spill it either.
— Dastardly Danny (@dastardlydanny) 4 de junho de 2017
It’s London bridge ffs he’s paid £5.50 for that pint
— m i l l e r (@DrCMiller) 4 de junho de 2017
The people hating on this guy are blatantly NOT British. We find this a) funny and b) admirable.
— Sgt.Big_Bubbles! (@Big_Bubbaloola) 4 de junho de 2017
Thank you. We’ve always used dark humour to get through crisises. Its a particular Brit quirk.
— Sgt.Big_Bubbles! (@Big_Bubbaloola) 4 de junho de 2017
People flee a terrorist attack LIKE LONDONERS
#LoveLondon #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/AaXhIQIGV4
— Sir Lynton Crosby (@LyntonSpins) 4 de junho de 2017
If beer is left behind, the terrorists win. #NeverSurrender🍺
— Blonde Badger (@thismfsmh) 4 de junho de 2017
Price of a drink in London… you better believe he ain’t spilling that shit.
— Thomas Ross (@mrtom28) 3 de junho de 2017
That’s London Pride, in a glass! Fair play to that fella #LondonAttacks
— Stuart Beer (@StuartBeer3) 4 de junho de 2017
