Homem fugindo de ataque terrorista com cerveja na mao vira símbolo improvável de resistência

Nao sao só os brasileiros que conseguem enxergar um pouco de luz em meio à sombria perspectiva das tragédias. Depois dos recentes ataques terroristas que deixaram pelo menos 10 mortos e cerca de 50 pessoas feridas em Londres, no último sábado, uma foto inusitada ganhou destaque nas redes sociais. A imagem mostra um grupo de pessoas correndo da cena de terror – entre eles um homem com um copo de cerveja na mao. A foto já foi retuitada mais de 36 mil vezes. Segundo o Mashable, o jovem virou uma espécie de “herói da internet”. Já o The Independent diz que as pessoas estao se identificando com a imagem porque ela traz “um pouco de normalidade a um dia horrível”.

People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn’t spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits! pic.twitter.com/ceeaH0XxeX — Howard Mannella (@hmannella) 3 de junho de 2017

And at London prices, you wouldn’t want to spill it either. — Dastardly Danny (@dastardlydanny) 4 de junho de 2017

It’s London bridge ffs he’s paid £5.50 for that pint — m i l l e r (@DrCMiller) 4 de junho de 2017

The people hating on this guy are blatantly NOT British. We find this a) funny and b) admirable. — Sgt.Big_Bubbles! (@Big_Bubbaloola) 4 de junho de 2017

Thank you. We’ve always used dark humour to get through crisises. Its a particular Brit quirk. — Sgt.Big_Bubbles! (@Big_Bubbaloola) 4 de junho de 2017

If beer is left behind, the terrorists win. #NeverSurrender🍺 — Blonde Badger (@thismfsmh) 4 de junho de 2017

Price of a drink in London… you better believe he ain’t spilling that shit. — Thomas Ross (@mrtom28) 3 de junho de 2017

That’s London Pride, in a glass! Fair play to that fella #LondonAttacks — Stuart Beer (@StuartBeer3) 4 de junho de 2017

