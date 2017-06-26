O melhor do #CannesLions – todos os vencedores de Grand Prix do festival em 2017

Com o fim de mais uma ediçao do Festival Internacional de Criatividade de Cannes, a indústria publicitária agora se inspira naqueles que foram considerados os melhores trabalhos do ano que passou. Os GPs sao a expressao máxima da excelência criativa, e por isso, como já é tradiçao, o Blue Bus reúne em um só lugar todos os Grand Prix concedidos no festival. Destaque para o vencedor entre todos os vencedores: ‘Fearless Girl’, criaçao da McCann de Nova Iorque para State Street Global Advisors, ganhou nada menos do que 4 GPs – nas categorias Glass, Outdoor, PR e Titanium –, além de 18 Leoes. Confira abaixo, na íntegra, a lista de todos os vencedores de Grand Prix este ano.



> CANNES LIONS

CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS

‘Van Gogh’s Bedrooms: Let Yourself In‘

Art Institute of Chicago

Leo Burnett Chicago



CYBER

‘Aland Index/Baltic Sea Project‘

The Bank of Aland

RBK Communication



‘Meet Graham‘

Transport Accident Commission Victoria

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne



‘Did You Mean Mailchimp?‘

Mailchimp

Droga5



DESIGN

‘The Unusual Football Field‘

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

AP Thailand



DIGITAL CRAFT

‘Real-Time Virtual Reality Experience for Björk’s Notget‘

Björk

Analog



DIRECT

‘Google Home of the Whooper‘

Burger King

DAVID



FILM

‘We’re the Superhumans‘

Channel 4

Blink Productions



FILM CRAFT

‘The Blaze – Territory‘

The Blaze

Iconoclast



GLASS

‘Fearless Girl‘

State Street Global Advisors

McCann New York



GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD

‘The Refugee Nation‘

Amnesty International

Ogilvy New York



INTEGRATED

‘Boost Your Voice‘

Boost Mobile

180LA



MEDIA

‘Innovating Saving‘

Jet.com

R/GA



MOBILE

‘The Family Way‘

Recruit Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Dentsu Y&R



OUTDOOR

‘Fearless Girl‘

State Street Global Advisors

McCann New York



PR

‘Fearless Girl‘

State Street Global Advisors

McCann New York



PRINT & PUBLISHING

‘Flame-Grilled Since 1954‘

Burger King

DAVID

‘Oregon‘

‘Pensylvannia‘

‘Aviano‘

PRODUCT DESIGN

‘Payphone Bank‘

Tigo-Une

Grey Colombia



PROMO & ACTIVATION

‘Boost Your Voice‘

Boost Mobile

180LA





RADIO

‘Double Down‘

KFC

Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg



TITANIUM

‘Fearless Girl‘

State Street Global Advisors

McCann New York





> LIONS INNOVATION

CREATIVE DATA

‘Care Counts‘

Whirlpool

DigitasLBi



INNOVATION

‘The Humanium Metal Initiative‘

IM Swedish Development Partner

Akestam Holst





> LIONS HEALTH

GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD HEALTH

‘Immunity Charm‘

Ministry of Public Health, Islamic Republic of Afghnistan

McCann Health



HEALTH & WELNESS

‘Meet Graham‘

Transport Accident Commission Victoria

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne



PHARMA

Sem GP



> LIONS ENTERTAINMENT



ENTERTAINMENT

‘Beyond Money‘

Santander

MRM//McCann Spain



ENTERTAINMENT FOR MUSIC

‘Original is Never Finished‘

Adidas Originals

Johannes Leonardo



