O melhor do #CannesLions – todos os vencedores de Grand Prix do festival em 2017

Com o fim de mais uma ediçao do Festival Internacional de Criatividade de Cannes, a indústria publicitária agora se inspira naqueles que foram considerados os melhores trabalhos do ano que passou. Os GPs sao a expressao máxima da excelência criativa, e por isso, como já é tradiçao, o Blue Bus reúne em um só lugar todos os Grand Prix concedidos no festival. Destaque para o vencedor entre todos os vencedores: ‘Fearless Girl’, criaçao da McCann de Nova Iorque para State Street Global Advisors, ganhou nada menos do que 4 GPs – nas categorias Glass, Outdoor, PR e Titanium –, além de 18 Leoes. Confira abaixo, na íntegra, a lista de todos os vencedores de Grand Prix este ano.


> CANNES LIONS

CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS
Van Gogh’s Bedrooms: Let Yourself In
Art Institute of Chicago
Leo Burnett Chicago

CYBER
Aland Index/Baltic Sea Project
The Bank of Aland
RBK Communication

Meet Graham
Transport Accident Commission Victoria
Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Did You Mean Mailchimp?
Mailchimp
Droga5

DESIGN
The Unusual Football Field
AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited
AP Thailand

DIGITAL CRAFT
Real-Time Virtual Reality Experience for Björk’s Notget
Björk
Analog

DIRECT
Google Home of the Whooper
Burger King
DAVID

FILM
We’re the Superhumans
Channel 4
Blink Productions

FILM CRAFT
The Blaze – Territory
The Blaze
Iconoclast

GLASS
Fearless Girl
State Street Global Advisors
McCann New York

GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD
The Refugee Nation
Amnesty International
Ogilvy New York

INTEGRATED
Boost Your Voice
Boost Mobile
180LA

MEDIA
Innovating Saving
Jet.com
R/GA

MOBILE
The Family Way
Recruit Lifestyle Co., Ltd.
Dentsu Y&R

OUTDOOR
Fearless Girl
State Street Global Advisors
McCann New York

PR
Fearless Girl
State Street Global Advisors
McCann New York

PRINT & PUBLISHING
Flame-Grilled Since 1954
Burger King
DAVID
Oregon
PrintPensylvannia
 PrintAvianoPrint

PRODUCT DESIGN
Payphone Bank
Tigo-Une
Grey Colombia

PROMO & ACTIVATION
Boost Your Voice
Boost Mobile
180LA

RADIO
Double Down
KFC
Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg

TITANIUM
Fearless Girl
State Street Global Advisors
McCann New York


> LIONS INNOVATION

CREATIVE DATA
Care Counts
Whirlpool
DigitasLBi

INNOVATION
The Humanium Metal Initiative
IM Swedish Development Partner
Akestam Holst


> LIONS HEALTH

GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD HEALTH
Immunity Charm
Ministry of Public Health, Islamic Republic of Afghnistan
McCann Health

HEALTH & WELNESS
Meet Graham
Transport Accident Commission Victoria
Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

PHARMA
Sem GP


> LIONS ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT
Beyond Money
Santander
MRM//McCann Spain

ENTERTAINMENT FOR MUSIC
Original is Never Finished
Adidas Originals
Johannes Leonardo

