O melhor do #CannesLions – todos os vencedores de Grand Prix do festival em 2017
Com o fim de mais uma ediçao do Festival Internacional de Criatividade de Cannes, a indústria publicitária agora se inspira naqueles que foram considerados os melhores trabalhos do ano que passou. Os GPs sao a expressao máxima da excelência criativa, e por isso, como já é tradiçao, o Blue Bus reúne em um só lugar todos os Grand Prix concedidos no festival. Destaque para o vencedor entre todos os vencedores: ‘Fearless Girl’, criaçao da McCann de Nova Iorque para State Street Global Advisors, ganhou nada menos do que 4 GPs – nas categorias Glass, Outdoor, PR e Titanium –, além de 18 Leoes. Confira abaixo, na íntegra, a lista de todos os vencedores de Grand Prix este ano.
> CANNES LIONS
CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS
‘Van Gogh’s Bedrooms: Let Yourself In‘
Art Institute of Chicago
Leo Burnett Chicago
CYBER
‘Aland Index/Baltic Sea Project‘
The Bank of Aland
RBK Communication
‘Meet Graham‘
Transport Accident Commission Victoria
Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
‘Did You Mean Mailchimp?‘
Mailchimp
Droga5
DESIGN
‘The Unusual Football Field‘
AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited
AP Thailand
DIGITAL CRAFT
‘Real-Time Virtual Reality Experience for Björk’s Notget‘
Björk
Analog
DIRECT
‘Google Home of the Whooper‘
Burger King
DAVID
FILM
‘We’re the Superhumans‘
Channel 4
Blink Productions
FILM CRAFT
‘The Blaze – Territory‘
The Blaze
Iconoclast
GLASS
‘Fearless Girl‘
State Street Global Advisors
McCann New York
GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD
‘The Refugee Nation‘
Amnesty International
Ogilvy New York
INTEGRATED
‘Boost Your Voice‘
Boost Mobile
180LA
MEDIA
‘Innovating Saving‘
Jet.com
R/GA
MOBILE
‘The Family Way‘
Recruit Lifestyle Co., Ltd.
Dentsu Y&R
OUTDOOR
‘Fearless Girl‘
State Street Global Advisors
McCann New York
PR
‘Fearless Girl‘
State Street Global Advisors
McCann New York
PRINT & PUBLISHING
‘Flame-Grilled Since 1954‘
Burger King
DAVID
‘Oregon‘
‘Pensylvannia‘
‘Aviano‘
PRODUCT DESIGN
‘Payphone Bank‘
Tigo-Une
Grey Colombia
PROMO & ACTIVATION
‘Boost Your Voice‘
Boost Mobile
180LA
RADIO
‘Double Down‘
KFC
Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg
TITANIUM
‘Fearless Girl‘
State Street Global Advisors
McCann New York
> LIONS INNOVATION
CREATIVE DATA
‘Care Counts‘
Whirlpool
DigitasLBi
INNOVATION
‘The Humanium Metal Initiative‘
IM Swedish Development Partner
Akestam Holst
> LIONS HEALTH
GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD HEALTH
‘Immunity Charm‘
Ministry of Public Health, Islamic Republic of Afghnistan
McCann Health
HEALTH & WELNESS
‘Meet Graham‘
Transport Accident Commission Victoria
Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
PHARMA
Sem GP
> LIONS ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
‘Beyond Money‘
Santander
MRM//McCann Spain
ENTERTAINMENT FOR MUSIC
‘Original is Never Finished‘
Adidas Originals
Johannes Leonardo
