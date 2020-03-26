Ngm aguenta mais, mas… vc colocaria o coronavírus como protetor de tela do celular?

A ideia é simples – lembrar as pessoas de limpar o celular de vez em quando e também de lavar as maos depois de usar o aparelho. Afinal, vc já deve saber – manuseado o tempo todo, inúmeras vezes por dia, o celular é um dos objetos mais sujos com que vc tem contato. Os ‘anti COVID-19 screensavers’ (protetores de tela anti-COVID-19), ilustrados com imagens do coronavírus, sao uma criaçao dos publicitários Renato Tata e Stefania Esposito, da GTB, de Londres. Vc usaria no seu smartphone? A causa é boa, entao, se estiver interessado, faça o download aqui. Dica do AdAge.

